Arunachal Pradesh's Minister Commerce and Industries, Nyato Dukam visited Elam Industries and its Textiles incubation centre at Industrial Estate, Pasighat during his two-day visit to East Siang district.

The minister was accompanied by DC Tayi Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba, Entrepreneur Likha Maj and DD Industries, Matsam Jamoh, DD (Sericulture) G. Riba, ADTH, Libang Perme among other officials.

The minister, during his visit to various sections of the handloom and power loom units at Elam Industry, lauded the initiative of “Vocal for Local” and “Make in Arunachal products.” He reiterated the contribution of the textiles sector in generating employment and creating livelihood opportunities for the skilled weavers and artisans of the state.

Dukam informed that the industrial scenario in Arunachal Pradesh and the NER region is set to undergo a transformation through the central UNNATI scheme, which aims to foster economic growth and support innovative entrepreneurs for the state's sustainable development. He urged innovative entrepreneurs to register under the UNNATI scheme of the Government of India and emphasised the state government's focus on skill development.

The minister was also briefed on the need for cluster development for local women weavers to tap into their rich traditional expertise and promote their economic empowerment.

During his visit to various facilities, the Minister was briefed by entrepreneur Mohonto Panging Pao on the various manufacturing and processing aspects. He informed that Elam Industries, established in 2015, is the first and largest textile industry in the state.

The company caters to consumers with both ready-made and ethnic garments, offering affordability and good quality, and currently employs around 150 people. He sought the government's support in promoting and supporting local industries, such as preferential purchases for local products, to ensure that there is no economic drain to other states.

Speaking on the sidelines, the minister, who is also the IPR minister, discussed the inclusive nature of the industry policy, which supports budding media and the local film industry.