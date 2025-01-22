MLA Dambuk, Puinnyo Apum, inaugurated a Health Sub-Centre at Banggo today, marking a pivotal step in improving healthcare accessibility for the local community.

The inauguration coincides with the sub-centre's official functionalization on January 22, 2025. The centre had been officially notified in 2014.

To commemorate the occasion, an outreach health camp was organized, delivering essential medical services to 69 patients. The camp included screenings for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), benefiting 40 individuals, and HIV testing for 20 participants.



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In addition, 14 individuals were registered for the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), while one individual enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Under the Chief Minister's Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), 19 families, comprising 95 members, were also enrolled.

The inauguration signifies a significant milestone in advancing healthcare services and ensuring better health outcomes for the Banggo community.