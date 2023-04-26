Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu on April 26 lauded the smooth progress of various centrally sponsored schemes in Arunachal Pradesh and said that there will be no dearth of funds to the border State from the Centre.

The Minister arrived in Itanagar on April 26 on his maiden two-day visit to the northeastern state to review all undergoing central projects.

"I appreciate the team effort of the Arunachal Pradesh government for the smooth progress of all Centrally sponsored schemes most of which are more than 50 per cent completed," Tudu told reporters in Itanagar.



The Van Dhan Yojana, a component of the 'Mechanism for Marketing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) through Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Development of value chain for MFP' was launched on April 14, 2018.

Implemented by TRIFED as the nodal agency at the national level, the Van Dhan start-up is a well-thought master plan for the socio-economic development of the tribal population of the country. It is an initiative targeting livelihood generation for tribal people and transforming them into entrepreneurs.

Also read: Arunachal Governor asks state to provide financial and technical assistance to people in border areas