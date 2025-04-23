The Indian Air Force and the state of Arunachal Pradesh are in mourning following the tragic death of Corporal Tage Hailyang, a native of Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district, who lost his life in the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Corporal Hailyang, who was on a personal trip with his wife, was among the 28 victims killed in one of the deadliest civilian attacks in Kashmir in recent years. His wife survived the attack.

In an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Air Force expressed deep condolences to his bereaved family. “All air warriors of the Indian Air Force mourn the loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang in the terror attack at Pahalgam and convey heartfelt condolences to his family in this moment of immense grief. The IAF stands in solidarity with the families of all those who lost their lives and prays for the swift recovery of the injured,” the IAF stated.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also paid tribute to the fallen airman, calling him “a brave son of Arunachal.”



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“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang… While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror. He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country,” Khandu wrote.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences to the grieving family and praised Corporal Hailyang’s service as a source of pride for the state and the nation.

As the nation reels from the shock of the Pahalgam attack, Corporal Tage Hailyang’s sacrifice stands as a solemn reminder of the innocent lives caught in the crossfire of terrorism. His village, Tajang, and all of Arunachal Pradesh are expected to hold memorials in his honour.