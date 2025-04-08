The Naharlagun police, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Arunachal Pradesh have intensified patrols in isolated and vulnerable areas as part of their ongoing 'Cops and Community' initiative, aiming to curb drug trafficking, alcohol consumption, and other anti-social activities.

Patrolling teams have been regularly monitoring riverbanks, abandoned buildings, railway tracks, and roadside zones under the jurisdiction of Papu Hills, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa police stations.

Officers are also engaging directly with youths found in these locations, counselling them against unlawful behaviour, especially during late hours.

The police are encouraging them to adopt responsible and law-abiding lifestyles.

The initiative is designed to strengthen community relations while ensuring safety and security in the region.