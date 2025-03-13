Naharlagun Police, under the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ initiative of the Capital Administration, organized an extensive awareness drive at Borum, Naharlagun, to educate the public on crucial social and legal matters.



During the initiative, police officials distributed pamphlets addressing issues such as drug abuse, cybercrime, child sexual abuse, and women’s empowerment. Citizens were also informed about the legal consequences of possessing stolen property.



Traffic safety was a key focus, with the public being educated on road safety regulations and responsible driving practices. Additionally, officers provided guidance on reporting mobile phone theft through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), enabling citizens to safeguard their devices effectively.



Attendees were also briefed on the New Criminal Laws (NCL), ensuring awareness of recent legislative changes and their societal impact.



Furthermore, to enhance accessibility to essential services, the police facilitated various e-services, including the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and loss certificates, streamlining public convenience.