Naharlagun Police recovered three minor girls who had been missing since August 2024 from Nyigam Colony, Naharlagun.

The rescue took place on March 25, 2025, in Dibrugarh, Assam, in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 95/24 under Section 137(2) BNS.

The operation was led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, accompanied by Lady SI B. Doke, Constable Debojit Borah, Lady Constable Kime Rija, and Lady Constable Khoniya Sumnyan. Upon recovery, the minors were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Dibrugarh.



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One of the minors was transferred to CWC Karbi Anglong for further handover to her parents in Karbi Anglong, while the other two were brought back to Naharlagun, where they were placed under the custody of CWC Naharlagun for further legal proceedings.

The successful rescue was made possible through the dedicated efforts of OC Naharlagun, Inspector Krishnendu Dev, and his team, operating under the guidance of SP Mihin Gambo, IPS, and SDPO DySP Rishi Longdo.