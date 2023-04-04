A team comprising of Tax, Excise and Narcotics along with a district consultant and psychologist, conducted a surprise raid on April 3 at 17 retails shops in Roing selling tobacco products.

The shops situated in an area within a radius of 100 yards educational institutions were charged for selling cigarettes and other tobacco products to persons below 18 years age.

According to the guidelines of COPTA-03 Sec-6, shops within a radius of 100 yards educational institutions are banned from selling cigarettes and other tobacco products to persons below 18 years age.

The team comprising of CO Talo Moyong, District Consultant(DTCC) Nijali Tacho, Inspector(Tax, Excise and Narcotics) Nini Pasing, Psychologist(DTCC) Miti Gammeng and Office Assistant(DTCC) Bolung Tatak searched and seized all tobacco products found in the shops and issued challans to 18 shopkeepers and collected an amount of Rs 3600, for violation of rules.

Also read : Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix urges joint efforts to combat drug menace