M Venkatesan, Chairman Of National Commission For Safai Karamcharis, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment who is on a three-day tour of Arunachal, addressed Sanitation workers at Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

M Venkatesan, Chairman of National Commission for SAFAI KARAMCHARIS, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India reached Itanagar and visited Itanagar Municipal Corporation and interacted with the Mayor, Commissioner and corporators of IMC and addressed the meeting with group d labourers, Workers of IMC, leaders of workers union.

Chairman reviewed the implementation of the "The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavenger and their Rehabilitation Act 2013.

Talking to IndiatodayNE, the Chairman informed that he interacted with the sanitation Workers of Itanagar at Itanagar Municipal Corporation and heard their grievances and made them aware of the facilities they are entitled to get.



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"I will have a meeting with the Chief Secretary tomorrow and review the benefits given to the sanitation workers of the state and get him apprised of the benefits"

National Commission for SAFAI KARAMCHARIS, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment

Tamme Phasssang Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation said that Government should Implement a direct payment system for sanitation workers, panel to govt. The state government should implement a direct payment system for sanitation workers in order to avoid leakage of salary as it is being paid improperly through contractors.

He appreciated the visit of M Venkatesan, chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), at a review meeting held in the IMC office in Itanagar.

In the meeting held between the chairman and sanitation workers of the corporation and municipalities in the district, irregular payment of salaries to employees, improper distribution of employee benefits like PF and ESI, and less safety equipment were discussed.



The chairman also wanted the state government to establish a state safai karamchari commission so that the state could review the condition of the sanitation workers.

“As many as 11 states in the country have state safai karamchari commissions, so the Arunachal government can also implement them,” said Venkatesan. He said that the state government should look into the possibility of creating a safai karmachari finance commission to disburse loans and other social benefits.