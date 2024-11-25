Members of North Eastern Council, Ministry of DoNER, Government of India, on November 25 held a meeting with the District Administration and the Planning department to take stock of ongoing schemes.

The members - Tenzing Norbu Thongdok and Longki Phangcho - were briefed on ongoing schemes under under NEC, NESIDS-OTRI & DoNER.

Thongdok urged Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and her team to take advantage of various schemes under NEC for the benefit of the larger public.

He also urged the works departments to ensure that there are no delays in the tendering process and that utilization certificates are submitted on time. Furthermore, he stressed that all scheme proposals must be free of encumbrances.



Phangcho urged the district administration to give utmost priority to education and assured necessary support in so far as educational schemes under NEC is concerned.

CO, Protocol Sange Norbu, DPO H. Taipodia and officials from other departments were present.