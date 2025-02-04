A much-needed ambulance service and critical infrastructure projects were launched in Piyong on Februaray 4, strengthening healthcare and community facilities in this remote region of Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district.

Sports & Youth Affairs Advisor Chau Zingnu Namchoom led the inauguration ceremony, which marked a significant step forward for the area's 24-hour emergency medical response capabilities.

The ambulance, funded through local governance contributions from GPCs and GPMs of the 03-Ningroo Zila Parishad, will serve the Primary Health Centre in Piyong.

The ceremony, attended by Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, also celebrated the completion of two vital community projects.

A new water treatment plant will ensure clean drinking water for residents, while a multipurpose community hall aims to strengthen local civic engagement.

The initiatives address longstanding infrastructure gaps in the region, particularly in emergency medical services and public health facilities.