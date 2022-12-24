Arunachal Capital Police on December 24 apprehended a person for his alleged involvement in stealing a Motor Vehicle (MV) from Naharlagun of the state.

The arrested person was identified as Jitul Gohain, an MTS Staff.

''On 21/12/22, a complaint was received in Police station Naharlagun regarding the theft of an alto car from TRIHMS, Naharlagun between 1740-2140 hours. Following the complaint, a case was registered and police started an investigation,'' the police said.

''Today on 23/12/2022, the police team consisting of Inspector Jumli Kamdak, SI S.S Jha, SI Bobby Sumnyan, Ct Kanto Samyor, Ct Sanu Raj, and Ct Thuten Dawa, with the help of various surveillance technologies and human intelligence input, arrested one Jitul Gohain, an MTS Staff under CMS, TRIHMS; and recovered the stolen car from his possession,'' the police added.

Notably, after the arrest, the accused revealed that he had taken the key of the vehicle from the hospital ward/cabin where one patient was admitted, and taken the car away. He was planning to dispose of the vehicle somewhere in Assam.

As per the police, Gohain has stolen many mobile phones from the patients admitted to the hospital, however, it all went unreported in the past as well.

''Within an hour of his arrest, a charge sheet has been submitted against the accused by the police,'' the police said.

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