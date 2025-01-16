A one-day orientation program was conducted at the Superintendent of Police Office, Nirjuli, for newly promoted police personnel of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The event was organized for Head Constables (HC), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI), and Sub-Inspectors (SI) under Special Grade, marking their first orientation after promotion.

A total of 67 police officers and officials participated in the program, which aimed to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary for their enhanced roles and responsibilities. The orientation covered key areas, including investigation procedures, crime prevention strategies, leadership development, and professional ethics, to prepare the officers for the challenges of their new designations.



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Addressing the gathering, SP Mihin Gambo, IPS, emphasized the critical role of discipline, dedication, and continuous learning in the policing profession. He urged the newly promoted officers to set an example for their peers and uphold the highest standards of service to the community.

“The responsibility of maintaining law and order comes with greater challenges in these roles. You must lead by example and always prioritize public trust and safety,” SP Gambo said.

The program concluded with a group discussion where participants shared their insights and proposed strategies to enhance law enforcement practices in the Itanagar Capital Region.

The orientation program not only served as a platform for professional growth but also reaffirmed the department's commitment to fostering a well-trained and motivated police force dedicated to serving the community.