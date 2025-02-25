A one-day free legal awareness camp was organized for the Gaon Burah/Buris (GBs) of Bilat Block in Arunachal's East Siang district on February 24, with more than 70 participants in attendance.

The camp was conducted by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), East Siang, in collaboration with Legal Aid Cell, Faculty of Law and Forensic Sciences, Apex Professional University, Pasighat.



The programme commenced at 10:30 am with a welcome and keynote address by Tayam Dupak, GB Secretary, after the arrival of participants and registration, followed by the felicitation of the resource persons by the GBs of Bilat Block.

During the technical session, Adv. Tonning Pertin delivered a valuable lecture on "The Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945," highlighting the significance of village authorities in the administration of justice.

The session continued with another speaker, Adv. Taber Tamuk, who spoke on "The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Act of 2021 and Amendment Act of 2022 & 2023," discussing the key points of the Act and the functions of inter-village customary courts within the state's legal framework.

The intensive technical sessions generated a lot of curiosity among the audience and were followed by an interactive session where participants had the opportunity to clarify their doubts and exchange opinions and observations, including topics such as filing cases directly in civil court instead of the customary court, and the compulsion of declaring decisions on the same day before both parties, among others.

More than 70 participants attended the programme, including GBs of Bilat Block, resource persons, advocates, members of DLSA East Siang, and faculty and students of Apex Professional University. The Free Legal Awareness Camp ended with a vote of thanks by Adv. Sunny Tayeng, followed by a group photo session.