Local kayaking sensation Devi Dada secured a bronze medal in the Kayaking Cross event at the 38th National Games, marking a historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh's sporting legacy.

Dada's podium finish represents the northeastern state's growing presence in water sports, with her performance drawing praise from Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

"Your achievement will inspire many young athletes to pursue excellence in sports," Khandu wrote on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating the athlete's success.

The bronze medallist's journey to the National Games podium showcases years of rigorous training on Arunachal's challenging river circuits. Her medal adds to the state's emerging reputation as a hub for adventure sports talent.

This achievement comes at a crucial time when Arunachal Pradesh is pushing to develop its sports infrastructure, particularly in water sports disciplines.