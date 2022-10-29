Digging the grave into the infamous Arunachal APPSC AE (Civil) Examination 2022 paper leak case, the state government has now placed five officials under suspension with immediate effect for their alleged involvement in the question paper leak in the examination.

In an order, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Secretary D Verma stated that appropriate disciplinary proceedings are contemplated against Swaroop Bhattacharjee, PA, Nima Tondrand, Joint Secretary (Establishment), Bate Koyu, Deputy Secretary (Estd), Joram Nagu, Under Secretary (Estd) and Debhasish Dey, Private Secretary.

This comes after the CBI has taken over the investigation into the matter and its sleuths have reached Itanagar.

Sources in the police department informed that the CBI team is being headed by a joint director-level ranked officer.

The suspension order was issued on the direction of Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra.

Earlier, the state government placed APPSC Secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and its Joint Secretary cum Controller of Examination Suraj Gurung under suspension.

Meanwhile, as disciplinary proceedings are contemplated against Jayanta Kumar Ray, IAS (AGMUT 2011) and Suraj Gurung, APCS (Selection Grade) in the matter of paper leakage case, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, in the exercise of powers conferred by relevant Rules, placed both the officers under suspension with immediate effect, Chief Secretary Dharmendra said.

The paper leakage came to light on 29 August after written information was received by the police from one Gyamar Padang, a candidate of the APPSC AE examination, claiming that he suspected that the question paper had been leaked.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) member Major General Bisht (Retd.) and Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) submitted their resignation from the membership to the Governor on October 27.