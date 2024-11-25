The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) inked a memorandum with the North East United FC (NEUFC) led by John Abraham's JA Football Private Limited, aiming the development of the sport in the state.

The MoU was signed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as President of APFA and John Abraham, on November 25 afternoon.

The President of All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey was also present.

As per the MoU, the NEUFC will provide services such as scouting and player detection, grassroots and soccer schools that include coaching, curriculum development, nutritional and fitness expertise, coaches for weekly clinics, and foundation, intermediate, and advanced-level curriculums. Additionally, they will offer a youth academy, technical expertise for the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Premier League, and coach education.

On its part, APFA will provide services and support like infrastructure, technical, medical and logistical support for successful implementation of the services.

The MoU is for five years from the date of signing.

Khandu expressed gratitude to John Abraham for extending his club’s expertise to handhold football enthusiasts of the state and nurture young talent.

Asserting that Arunachal Pradesh youth have immense talent in soccer, he assured that NEUFC will not regret the decision.

“Our youths have immense talent. If we catch them young and train them from their early years, we are confident to produce world class players from our state,” he said.

Khandu termed the event 'a landmark milestone in the history of soccer in the state' and congratulated his APFA colleagues in achieving it.

Abraham assured that his Club will give its best in scouting, nurturing and training young talents, which he said, will be immensely available in Arunachal Pradesh.