The 14th annual North East Leaders Connect (NELC) conclave was successfully held at Abor Country River Camp, Pasighat, from February 9 to 11, hosted by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng.

The event brought together influential figures from the Northeast, including Baichung Bhutia, Dr. Lalrintluanga, Karma Paljor, G.G. Kamei, Hekani Jakhalu, Dr. Atoho, Mhon Kikon, Bjorn Deniese, and Tanushree Hazirika, to discuss key regional issues.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, speaking on the sidelines, emphasized the need to support young entrepreneurs in biodiversity and forest conservation through the Ecopreneur Fellowship initiative. He highlighted that the Northeast holds one-fourth of India’s forest cover, making sustainable development a priority.

In collaboration with the Möbius Foundation and the University of Cambridge, selected forestry graduates will work on conservation projects, implement the Pani Pahar curriculum in schools, and contribute to climate action strategies.



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Baichung Bhutia, former Indian football captain, echoed these sentiments, urging communities to rethink traditional hunting practices and adopt sustainable methods to preserve the region’s rich forest cover. He praised villages like Silluk for their cleanliness and Aohali for its zero-hunting policy, setting examples for the rest of the Northeast.

Other speakers, including Dr Lalrintluanga, Mhon Kikon, G.G. Kamei, and Hekani Jakhalu, shared their perspectives on NELC’s future direction and its role in empowering youth for regional development.

Host MLA Oken Tayeng called the event a platform for visionaries and changemakers, facilitating dialogue on growth, collaboration, and opportunities for the Northeast’s future.

Formerly known as Young Leaders Connect, NELC was launched in 2011 in Kohima, Nagaland, as a platform for young leaders from diverse fields, including business, politics, academia, sports, music, and culture, to shape the Northeast’s development roadmap and drive grassroots policy interventions.