In a major breakthrough, Nirjuli Police in Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Digboi Police, Assam, have apprehended Biswajit Bharali (44), a habitual offender who had been on the run for seven months after allegedly defrauding ₹46 lakh and stealing a Mahindra Thar. The arrest took place in Digboi, Tinsukia District, Assam.

The case traces back to June 1, 2024, when two complaints were filed at Nirjuli Police Station against Bharali. The first complainant alleged that he was lured into investing ₹30 lakh in a superbike garage partnership in Lekhi Village, Nirjuli. Subsequently, Bharali fraudulently obtained an additional ₹12 lakh under the pretext of purchasing spare parts and covering operational expenses. However, after acquiring the funds, he abandoned the project and disappeared.

In another complaint, Bharali was accused of swindling ₹4 lakh and fleeing with a Mahindra Thar.

During the course of the investigation, police inspected the garage premises and recovered a country-made pistol, a magazine, and three live rounds (7.65mm caliber) linked to the accused.

After months of extensive technical surveillance and intelligence gathering, authorities traced Bharali’s movements and confirmed his location in Tinsukia District, Assam. Acting on this intelligence, Itanagar Capital Police SP Naharlagun, Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS, formed a special team under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun, Shri Rishi Longdo, and OC Nirjuli PS, Insp. T.M. Nekam. The team, led by SI Vivek Linggi, along with Ct. Tadar Tayang and Ct. K.T. Tali, coordinated with Digboi Police to execute the arrest. The stolen Mahindra Thar was also recovered from the accused.

Upon interrogation, Bharali confessed to the fraudulent activities, vehicle theft, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Commending the seamless inter-district coordination, SP ICR Naharlagun, Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS, lauded the Nirjuli and Digboi Police teams for their persistent efforts in apprehending the fugitive and recovering the stolen property.