Ziro police arrested a habitual offender for alleged drug peddling as part of Arunachal Pradesh's ongoing Operation Dawn. The arrest occurred at midnight between October 17 and 18, following a tip-off about the suspect's arrival from North Lakhimpur, Assam.

A police team led by SDPO O. Lego, under the supervision of SP Keni Bagra, conducted a search of the suspect's residence. The operation yielded 33 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 48.3 grams, along with three mobile handsets and two used syringes.

The suspect, identified as Hano Doley, has been charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is ongoing.

Operation Dawn, launched by Arunachal Pradesh police, aims to combat the state's drug problem through a multi-faceted approach. Beyond enforcement, the initiative focuses on guiding youth through awareness campaigns and collaborating with agencies for harm reduction strategies.