Arunachal's Naharlagun police arrested three individuals linked to several theft and burglary incidents in Itanagar.

The arrests were part of an intensified crackdown on criminal elements in the area, aimed at ensuring the safety and security of residents, which were carried out under the leadership of Inspector K. Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, and the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Lokap Bagang (35), a resident of Chayangtajo, Seppa, East Kameng, was arrested in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 35/25 under sections 305(a) BNS. He is accused of targeting sick patients at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, in the early morning hours, stealing money while they were asleep. His actions have been linked to several such incidents at the medical facility.

Nikhil Barman (24), a resident of Cooch Behar, West Bengal, was arrested in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 31/25 under sections 331(1)/331(3)/3(5) BNS. He is accused of committing daytime burglaries, entering homes with the intent to assault the occupants using a lethal weapon. A weapon was recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest.

Tayu Taku (23), a resident of Michawa, Seppa, East Kameng was arrested in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 29/25 under sections 305(a)/331(4) BNS. A habitual offender, he has been involved in multiple cases of motor vehicle theft, burglary, and housebreaking in Naharlagun (ICR). Taku's modus operandi included scouting for unattended houses, forcibly breaking open doors, and committing theft during the night.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo has urged the public to remain cautious when purchasing second-hand items such as cars, bikes, mobile phones, televisions, gas cylinders, local ornaments, and other valuables.

The police caution that these items could be stolen property, and receiving stolen property is a punishable offense under the law.

Citizens are advised to report any suspicious activities immediately to the police to assist in curbing criminal activities in the region.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the authorities have vowed to continue their efforts to keep the city safe from criminal elements.