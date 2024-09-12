Arunachal Police arrested two individuals involved in a string of thefts, recovering stolen LPG gas cylinders and a two-wheeler in Chimpu, Itanagar. The suspects, Byabang Tamang and Lokam Lolam, both residents of Jullong, were arrested after an investigation into the theft of LPG cylinders, reported by Tadar Angkar on September 3.

The arrests were made possible after police reviewed CCTV footage, which helped identify the suspects. On September 8, the police arrested the two at a petrol pump in Chimpu. During interrogation, they confessed to stealing gas cylinders from the Sinki View and Niti Vihar areas. Further investigation also revealed their involvement in the theft of a Honda Dio Scooty, leading to another case being registered at Naharlagun Police Station.

The police recovered eight LPG gas cylinders, a stolen two-wheeler, two mobile phones, and a wrench set from the accused. The two were found to be selling stolen items on local online platforms, posing as students relocating from Itanagar.

The arrest operation was led by Inspector N Nishant and Sub Inspector Tate Nabam, along with support from constables Jerry Romin, Rili Tabri, and Huri Tanak. The operation was supervised by DySP K Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar.

Police have urged the public to be cautious when purchasing goods online and to report any suspicious activities.