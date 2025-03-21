Arunachal Pradesh's capital police dismantled an inter-state narcotics syndicate operating in Chimpu, leading to the arrest of two drug peddlers.

The operation also led to the seizure of 60.4 grams of heroin, Rs 40,000 in cash, and a two-wheeler used for trafficking purposes.

The operation, conducted under Operation Dawn, was led by SDPO Itanagar DySP Kengo Dirchi along with other senior officers.

The first arrest was made when Bikash Barman was caught selling heroin. His interrogation led to a follow-up raid at the residence of Junaki Boje (alias “Didi”) in Bidi Bida, where additional heroin packets and cash were recovered.

The syndicate is believed to have been sourcing drugs from Assam and neighboring states, distributing them across the Capital Region.

SP Capital Rohit Rajbir Singh reaffirmed the police’s dedication to dismantling drug networks and safeguarding Arunachal’s youth from the dangers of narcotics.