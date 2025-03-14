Arunachal police rescue three Assam girls stranded in Naharlagun
Three girls from Assam were rescued by Arunachal Pradesh police after being stranded in Naharlagun. An investigation is underway to understand how they ended up there.
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Arunachal Police
Three missing minor girls from Assam's Duliajan were safely rescued by Arunachal Pradesh Police after they mistakenly travelled to Naharlagun, officials confirmed on Friday.
Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo stated that the girls, aged 14 to 15, had boarded a train from Duliajan intending to reach Tinsukia but ended up at Naharlagun railway station on March 12.
Authorities located them and ensured their safety at Oju Shelter Home in Naharlagun.
Duliajan police were informed, and the girls' parents were traced. They were reunited with their families at Papu Hills police station on Friday, SP Gambo said.
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