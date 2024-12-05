The Arunachal Pradesh Police have turned to the public for help in identifying a body discovered in the Tikdo area of Papum Pare district, an official announced.

The grim discovery was made by a local resident near the ITBP camp on Wednesday morning, who promptly informed the authorities.

A police team, spearheaded by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Radhe Obing, arrived on the scene to conduct investigations.

The body, believed to belong to a person aged between 30 and 32, was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary checks revealed broken legs and chin injuries.

A murder case has now been registered at Doimukh police station, confirmed Officer-In-Charge Phasang Simi.



The police department is appealing to the citizens of Capital Complex and Papum Pare district to step forward and aid in identifying the deceased.



Also Read: Arunachal: Agreement signed to transfer Major Khathing Museum management to Army