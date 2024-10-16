Arunachal Pradesh's Bhalukpong police, on October 16 seized 30 packets of pressed Cannabis worth approximately 150 kgs from a vehicle. The driver was arrested in this connection.

Conducting a routine check in the area, authorities seized pressed Cannabis in white polythene bags.

The drugs were recovered from a Swift Dzire car bearing regaistration number AS01FX-6744, driven by Thulunga Wary, a resident of Dhekiajuli, Assam's Sonitpur.

He was arrested in connection under the NDPS Act. Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the narcotic items were procured from Kalaktang and meant to be delivered to Assam.

The operation was led by Inspector Thumgon Tali, OC PS, Bhalukpong with the support from ASI Thutan Tsering, HC K. Mamai, HC G. Desisow, HC K. Pabing, HC D.R. Ramchiary, Saikia, CT (Dvr) CT R. Sail Govind Naloiju and SB staffs. The team operated under the constant guidances of Pawan Kumar Yadav, IPS, SDPO and overall supervisions of Sudhanshu Dhama, IPS, SP, Bomdila, West Kameng District.

Today marks the third arrest made by Bhalukpong police in drug-related cases in one month, under the 'Operation Dawn Initiative'.