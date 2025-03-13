Aalo Police in West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, successfully seized approximately 120 grams of suspected heroin, valued at around Rs 6 lakh, leading to the arrest of an accused individual. The seizure was made under Case No. 16/25, registered on March 10, 2025.

The operation was led by SI Likha John, the Investigating Officer, along with SI Manthan Chithan, Ct Mikjum Dini, Ct Chau Lihita Khen, and supported by SI Lakhi Mena, the Officer-in-Charge of Aalo Police Station. The enforcement team uncovered the narcotics, which were concealed in 10 soap cases and 3 tobacco containers, on March 13, 2025.

During sustained interrogation, the accused, Jomdar Ado, revealed the location where the contraband was hidden. Acting on this information, the police team, accompanied by Town Magistrate Hento Riba and operating under the supervision of SP West Siang Kardak Riba, proceeded to Hissam Colony’s graveyard area in Aalo, where they successfully recovered the illicit substances.

The seizure marks a major blow to the drug network in West Siang district. The crackdown is part of "Operation Dawn 2.0", a statewide anti-drug initiative launched under the leadership of DGP Arunachal Pradesh. SP Kardak Riba reaffirmed the West Siang Police’s commitment to eradicating drug-related activities, ensuring a drug-free district through sustained enforcement actions.