Arunachal's Itanagar Police solved a fake currency case following a report from the SBI Itanagar Branch, C-Sector, about counterfeit notes being deposited in their Cash Deposit Machine (CDM).

As per the report, 68 counterfeit Rs 500 denomination notes, amounting to Rs 34,000, were deposited into an account belonging to Pubia Nachi on December 5, 2024.

The police personnel registered a case under Sections 61(2)/179/180 of the BNS Act after receiving the information. An investigation into the matter has been taken up.

During the course of investigation, the police visited the crime scene, captured photographs and had a rough sketch map prepared. Statements from witnesses and the complainant were recorded. Counterfeit currencies were also seized.

The alleged accused, Pubia Nachi (29), a resident of Nachi Village, Dumporijo, Upper Subansiri district and presently residing at Niti Vihar, Itanagar, was apprehended after medical examination and placed in police custody.

During interrogation, Nachi revealed that he had obtained the counterfeit notes from an individual residing in the Bihpuria area of Assam. The individual falsely claimed to be an RBI employee specialising in old currency notes and assured him that the counterfeit notes were indistinguishable, even to bank staff.

Itanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh lauded the investigative efforts of the team led by SDPO Itanagar, Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, SI Inya Tato, and Investigating Officer SI Tayo Bodo, along with Constables N. Chakum and N. Kabak, who were involved in solving the case.

He further cautioned residents of Itanagar to remain vigilant and avoid engaging in unauthorized currency exchanges or fraudulent schemes as falling for such traps can result in severe legal and financial repercussions.

Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the individual from Assam who supplied the counterfeit currency.

The police urged citizens to report any suspicious activities or individuals to their nearest police station or the police helpline.