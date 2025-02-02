A five-member delegation from Arunachal Pradesh's Forest and Environment Department, dedicated to forest and wildlife conservation, showcased their commitment to environmental sustainability on the national front.

A five-member team comprising - Maksam Tayeng, Sonali Perme, Lobsang Tashi Thungon, Karma Chozom and Tenzing Norbu Thongdok - was invited as special guests at the 76th Republic Day celebrations held at Kartavya Path, New Delhi in recognition of their dedication to forest and wildlife conservation by the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (WL & BD)-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden, Arunachal Pradesh government.

The team was represented by Maksam Tayeng, Chairman, Eco-Development Committee-cum-Community Surveillance & Monitoring Team from D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Pasighat. Their selection as part of a distinguished group of 35 representatives from the Northeast highlights their role in fostering environmental sustainability under the vision of Swarnim Bharat (Golden India).

The next day, the delegates met with Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, engaging in fruitful discussions on conservation strategies and environmental policies.