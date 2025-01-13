The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh has announced that the state has been accorded 'Achievers' status in the North-Eastern Group alongside Assam, according to the recently released LEADS-2024 report.

This recognition highlights the collective and concerted efforts aimed at transforming Arunachal Pradesh's logistics sector and attracting sustainable investments.

Describing this as a significant milestone, the Chief Minister congratulated Team Arunachal and emphasized the state's focus on last-mile connectivity as a cornerstone of its development strategies.



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"Last mile connectivity is at the core of our development strategies, in which we are involving every stakeholder, including leveraging public-private partnerships for developing multi-modal hubs," he stated.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the state's rough terrain, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in overcoming these obstacles with the continued guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the state's vision of establishing one of the best logistics infrastructures in the region, ensuring that development reaches even the most remote corners.

The achievement underlines Arunachal Pradesh's growing potential as a key player in the region's logistics network, paving the way for economic growth and improved connectivity.