The first edition of the Tage Taki T-20 Cricket Tournament-2023 commenced today at the General Ground in Pangin, Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh. The tournament will culminate on January 5, 2024

24 teams from Siang and surrounding districts enthusiastically converged to picturesque Pangin to take part in the tournament.

MLA of the 35-Pangin Boleng Constituency, Ojing Tasing, graced the event as the chief guest, while PN Thungon (APCS) (AG), Deputy Commissioner of Siang District, attended as the guest of honour.

In his address, Tasing echoed his excitement of rejuvenation for cricket in the region, exuding his delight at the tournament's launch.

He highlighted the importance of dedication and discipline for success in sports, stating, "Not everyone can be a sportsperson, but those who are bound by time, discipline, and mental and physical strength can excel."

Sharing his passion for the sport and reminiscing about his youthful days spent playing on the very same field Tasing encouraged the youth to showcase their talent in the tournament and emphasized that the era of social media makes it possible for even those playing in remote areas to be noticed.

The inaugural match of the tournament witnessed LCC securing a decisive victory over Yeggo 11 by 36 runs, setting the stage for a series of thrilling encounters.

The tournament was sponsored by the Taki Family. The winner and runner-up will receive Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 20,000 respectively, along with other additional prizes and certificates.