In light of the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) elections underway, the Itanagar district administration has imposed strict measures to ensure public safety and prevent disruptions to law and order.

Talo Potom, IAS, District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Complex, issued an order prohibiting the carrying of arms, weapons, and other lethal objects within the Itanagar Capital Region.

Key Directives in the Order

1. Vigorous Checks and Seizures:

Executive Magistrates and police officers are instructed to conduct rigorous checks at Naka points across the region.

Any arms, weapons, or prohibited items found during the checks will be seized as per legal provisions.



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2. Legal Action for Violations:

Anyone found carrying prohibited weapons will be booked under relevant sections of law.

The administration has urged all residents and visitors to comply with the order to ensure the elections are conducted peacefully. Security personnel will be deployed across the Itanagar Capital Region to monitor the situation and prevent any breach of law and order.

This proactive step reflects the district administration’s commitment to maintaining public safety and security during the election period.