A public consultation meeting regarding the proposed 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project was organized by the All Upper Siang District Students' Union (AUSDSU) in Yingkiong, Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday.

The meeting brought together elected public representatives, civil society organizations, and members from families affected by the project to discuss the pre-feasibility report (PFR) of the initiative. Participants expressed their views on the potential impact of the project on the local community and environment.

The AUSDSU stated the importance of community involvement in such large-scale projects, urging stakeholders to consider the perspectives of those who would be directly affected. The consultation is part of ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and inclusiveness in the planning stages of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

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