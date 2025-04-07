Farmers in Tawang received a boost this week as district authorities rolled out a new initiative to diversify local agriculture and increase farmer income. Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darrang handed over high-yielding exotic vegetable seeds to the Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company Ltd, a step that signals the district’s broader push toward sustainable, market-oriented farming.

The seeds, including broccoli, red cabbage, yellow and green zucchini, capsicum, and leek, were procured by District Horticulture Officer Safior Rahman and distributed free of cost. Officials said the initiative is designed to encourage scientific and organic cultivation methods while opening up new market opportunities for growers in the region.

The effort comes amid growing emphasis on food security and the economic stability of small-scale farmers, many of whom face limited access to high-value crops and markets. Authorities believe introducing exotic vegetables can help farmers move beyond traditional crops and tap into higher-income segments.

DC Darrang urged farmers to adopt crop-specific organic techniques and modern farming practices to improve yields and product quality. He stressed that long-term gains in farming depend on both sustainability and adaptability.

The chairperson of the farmer company, Nawang Chonzom, acknowledged the support, calling it a meaningful step toward empowering local producers and building a resilient agricultural economy in Tawang.