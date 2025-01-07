Arunachal Pradesh has recorded an increase of 0.99 per cent in voters compared to the final electoral rolls of 2024, officials said on January 6.

In a statement, joint chief electoral officer Liken Koyu said, "According to the final electoral rolls 2025, there has been an overall increase of 0.99 per cent in the number of electors compared to last year's records."

The total number of electors in the state now stands at 8,91,518, including 4,37,609 men, 4,53,905 women, and four third genders, he added.

“The newly published electoral rolls have also been shared with all political parties in the state,” he added.

Koyu highlighted that the main objective of the revision was to include the names of young voters who had turned 18 years old by January 1, 2025, and to remove duplicate entries in accordance with Election Commission guidelines.