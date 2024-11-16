In a significant move to recognize the contributions of local heroes, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced the renaming of various government institutions, roads, and bridges across the state.

The renaming serves as a posthumous tribute to individuals who made notable contributions to society and development in the region.

The key changes include:

> Government College, Yachuli is now "Neelam Taram" Government College, Yachuli.

> Community Health Centre, Yazali renamed as "Jotam Toko Takam" CHC, Yazali.



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> Government Secondary School, Deed is now "Neelam Tebi" Government Secondary School, Deed.

Panyor Bridge, Yazali renamed to "Gem Taje Bridge" Yazali.

> Government Higher Secondary School, Talo now called "Gem Teri" Government Higher Secondary School, Talo.

> PMGSY Road from 73 Kimin-Ziro BRTF to Lumri Village renamed as "Neelam Nido Road" Lumri.

> Road from Lazu-Khonsa Road (near 6th AR Unit Hospital) to Helipad renamed to "Shaheed Babu Rao Road" Khonsa.

> District Hospital, Basar renamed as "Todak Basar District Hospital" Basar.

> Multipurpose Cultural Hall, Basar is now "Marto Kamdak Multipurpose Cultural Hall" Basar.

> Road from National Highway to PWD Circuit House, Basar renamed as "Gohen Bam Marg" Basar.