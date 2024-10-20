Inviting to experience the first ray of the sun in the eastern-most corner of India to kiwi-picking, the Arunachal Pradesh government is rolling out red carpet for both domestic and international tourists visiting the picturesque northeastern state.

At Chief Minister Pema Khandu's initiative, the Arunachal Pradesh government has unveiled a tourism policy with a focus on film (shooting), farming (experience), wine (making and testing) and eco-tourism.

"Tourism means a lot to us and to our people. Thanks to its sublime natural beauty, diverse tribal cultures, and abundant wildlife, our state attracts tourists from across the world, seeking unique and authentic experiences," Khandu said.

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