In a major push to boost youth employability, the Arunachal Pradesh government has launched a comprehensive skills development programme in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation.

The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (SDE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday with the Foundation’s Wadhwani Skill Network (WSN) to implement the initiative across all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

The programme will equip ITI trainees with essential soft skills such as communication, adaptability, critical thinking, teamwork, and workplace etiquette—key competencies for navigating today’s dynamic job market.

Speaking at the MoU signing, State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Nyato Dukam called the initiative a “milestone” in empowering youth. “This collaboration is not just about technical know-how, but the life and soft skills that drive career success,” he said, confirming immediate implementation across all state ITIs.



Also Read: Arunachal: Five alleged Bhutanese nationals accused of holding fake APST certificates

Commissioner Saugat Biswas highlighted the programme’s alignment with Directorate General of Training (DGT) norms and said it will follow a hybrid learning model combining digital, self-paced modules with instructor-led sessions.

Executive Vice President of Wadhwani Foundation, Sunil Dahiya, emphasized the need to bridge the gap between technical proficiency and workplace readiness, asserting that this partnership will be instrumental in creating a job-ready workforce.

Also present at the signing were skill development director Sibo Passing, deputy director K V Lincon, assistant director Gyati Kacho, and senior consultants Suman Shukla and Vivek Raturi.