In the ongoing battle against tuberculosis (TB), a screening and sensitization session was organized by the team of Piramal Foundation and district NTEP (National Tuberculosis Elimination Program) at Eklavya Model Residential School in Lumla, Tawang district on June 12th, 2023. The event aimed to raise awareness about this major public health concern and contribute to the national goal of eliminating TB from India by 2025, as set by Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TB, an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs but can impact various parts of the body, poses a significant threat to public health worldwide. Recognizing the urgency to curb its spread, the session emphasized the importance of early detection and treatment. Participants were informed that anyone experiencing symptoms such as a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, fever, unexplained weight loss, or night sweats should promptly seek medical attention and undergo TB testing at the nearest healthcare facility, completely free of cost.

The informative session also shed light on the additional services available to TB patients, including the Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NYP) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes. These initiatives aim to provide comprehensive support to individuals affected by TB, ensuring they have access to both diagnosis and treatment facilities, as well as financial assistance throughout their recovery journey.

The event witnessed a strong turnout, with over 100 students, teachers, and staff from the Eklavya Model Residential School actively participating in the session. Their presence underscored the collective commitment to combatting TB and safeguarding the well-being of the community.