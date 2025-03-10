A joint operation by Indian security forces destroyed approximately three hectares of illicit poppy cultivation near the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh on March 10.

Security officials acted on intelligence received from local sources about unknown Myanmar nationals cultivating opium poppy inside Indian territory adjacent to Longvi and Lungkah villages.

The information was verified through reconnaissance conducted by the Longvi Company Operating Base of 10 Assam Rifles.

The destruction operation was carried out by a coalition of forces including Changlang District Police from Nampong Police Station, Nampong Company Operating Base of 10 Assam Rifles, Special Task Force, and civil administration officials of Arunachal Pradesh.

Authorities described the operation as essential to curb drug abuse in the region while maintaining India's territorial integrity.