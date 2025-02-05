The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has condemned the alleged attack on Dr Moji Jini’s residence, calling it a “barbaric act” and demanding strict legal action against the accused.

Former All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) president Byabang Joram allegedly stormed into the private residence of Dr Jini, director of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), at around 2:30 am on Tuesday. According to CoSAAP, Joram forcefully entered the premises, damaged property, and allegedly attempted physical assault.

Dr Jini, a senior pediatric super-specialist and key figure in establishing Arunachal Pradesh’s only medical college, was reportedly subjected to intimidation and ransom demands.

CoSAAP expressed solidarity with Dr Jini’s family and urged authorities to take strict action. “CoSAAP stands in solidarity with Dr Jini and family and strongly appeals to the law enforcing authority to book him under appropriate/strong section of law,” the association stated.

The Capital Police arrested Joram on Tuesday morning. Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo confirmed that the altercation stemmed from a land agreement dispute dating back to June 2023. “An investigation is ongoing, and we will share more details as it progresses,” Gambo said, adding that Joram is currently in judicial custody.

In protest of the attack, the TRIHMS Faculty Association (TFA) held a demonstration at the Emergency and Trauma wing of TRIHMS on February 5.