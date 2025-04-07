In a bid to promote sustainable tourism and ecological preservation, Seram village under Mebo Sub-Division has officially launched the second phase of its environmental initiative, titled ‘Mission Mullek’, as part of the ongoing Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM). The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Modi Welfare Society (MWS) and the Mebo Administration, aimed at transforming the region into an eco-tourism hub centered around Areca nut (Mullek) plantations.

The event took place on Saturday at the village’s community hall (Mosup), with enthusiastic participation from local residents. Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng graced the occasion as Chief Guest, alongside key dignitaries including Sonyung Modi, Director of Trade & Commerce and President of MWS; ADC Mebo Smti. Nancy Yirang; and Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Tayeng commended the community’s commitment and called for sustained participation to ensure the mission’s long-term success. He reiterated his support, expressing optimism that Seram would eventually become a prominent Areca nut hub, in line with the mission’s sustainable development goals.

Mission Mullek, which translates to Palm Yard Village, envisions turning Seram into a model for rural eco-tourism through widespread Areca nut cultivation. The initiative is aligned with ECMM’s broader objectives of environmental conservation, clean living, and community-led development. Chairperson of ECMM, Nancy YirangModi, emphasized that the project aims to create lasting benefits for both the local environment and economy.

Launched initially by former ADC and current Director of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Sibo Passing, and continued under the leadership of present ADC Nancy Yirang, ECMM reflects the commitment of Mebo’s administrative and community leaders toward a greener future.