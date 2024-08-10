To prioritize quality over quantity in education, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced a comprehensive plan to overhaul government schools across the state. Speaking at the closing of the 3-day Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave – 2024, Khandu outlined a strict timeline for the reform process aimed at elevating educational standards.

Khandu instructed elected representatives, deputy commissioners, and deputy directors of school education (DDSEs) to assess the conditions of all government-run schools within their jurisdictions. By September 15, 2024, they are expected to finalize a detailed roadmap for reform. All district administrations must submit their plans to the Education Department by October 20, 2024.

“The state government will review these roadmaps in November and finalize a statewide plan for implementation by early 2025,” Khandu said. He emphasized that this roadmap would be fully rolled out and implemented over the next five years.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the urgency of adhering to the National Education Policy (NEP), which mandates its adoption by all states by 2030. “We have only six years to meet these standards. It’s crucial that we act promptly,” Khandu said.

Khandu expressed frustration over the disparity in the quality of education between government and private or NGO-run schools despite better salaries for government teachers. He underscored the need for a transformation in the education sector, aiming for a future where government schools are the top choice for all students.

Commending the efforts of Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona and his Advisor Mutchu Mithi for organizing the conclave, Khandu expressed optimism about the outcomes contributing to significant improvements in Arunachal Pradesh’s education system. “Our vision is to elevate government schools to a standard where every parent is proud to send their children,” he said.