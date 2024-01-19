The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh today recieved a jolt as several of its party workers including former state general secretary Numey Tayeng jumped ship to the BJP, that too just one day ahead of Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Itanagar as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Three hundred workers of Congress, NPP & the People's party of Arunachal including switched to BJP today in a mass joining programme held at the state BJP office in Itanagar today.

The joining ceremony was held in the presence of senior BJP party leaders Tarh Tarak, Taring Rai, Techi Necha and Nalong Mize. The leaders affirmed that all are working for the vision of a Congress Mukt Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from Tayeng, the new joiness include Lupalam Kri, Former Chief Engineer; Dr Mendep Perme, former DMO, Tsering Thongdok, Paha Mimi, Buglelum Tega members of the former ZPC of Anjaw; Kamtok Lowang, Ex MLA; Hangkhom Tesia, Incharge, District Congress Committee, Tirap district; Bajalum Kora, Congress Block President Anjaw district; Rachna Yun, District Youth Congress President Anjaw; and Nehuso Tabronyu, District President Aam Aadmi Party, Anjaw.

Noteworthy is that Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Itanagar on January 20 as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra campaign.

Rahul Gandhi will reach Itanagar via Gumto Gate-Doimukh-Nirjuli-Naharlagun on January 20 from 2.00 pm onwards. He will address public rallies at SDO Ground, Doimukh followed by Padyatra from '0' Point Tinali, Itanagar to Matto Tarin Govt. Hr.Sec School Ground, ESS Sector, Itanagar, where Gandhi will address the public.