The State Election Commission of Arunachal Pradesh has recognized the Superintendent of Police (SP), East Kameng District, Kamdam Sikom, APPS, with the prestigious Best Electoral Practice Award for the Simultaneous Election 2024.

This award honours exceptional performance and dedication during the election process. SP Kamdam Sikom was one of seven officers selected for this accolade.

The award ceremony, held at Nirvachan Bhawan, was attended by prominent dignitaries, including:

Manish Kumar Gupta, IAS, Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, Anand Mohan, IPS, Director General of Police, Pawan Kumar Sain, IAS, Chief Electoral Officer.



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In his message, SP Kamdam Sikom expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition. He attributed his success to the outstanding support from the district administration, CAPF, IRBn units, line departments, and his team of lower subordinates. He particularly acknowledged the contribution of personnel who worked in close coordination with the then Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng District.

“This award is a collective achievement and belongs to all the individuals and departments that contributed to the smooth and successful conduct of the elections,” said SP Sikom.

Due to prior commitments, SP Kamdam Sikom was unable to attend the ceremony personally. A colleague represented him and received the award on his behalf, marking a proud moment for the East Kameng District Police.

This award not only highlights the exemplary work of SP Sikom but also underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring free, fair, and efficient elections. The honor reflects the State Election Commission’s commitment to recognizing the dedication and integrity of officers who play a vital role in upholding democratic processes.