Aimed at developing skills and promoting entrepreneurship among the local community members and youth of the state, a Vocational Learning Tour under Operation Sadbhavna, an initiative of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army was flagged off on Saturday, from the Veterans Suvidha Kendra Pasighat for thirty members including youth from the East Siang district.

The beneficiary trainees aged 21 to 50 hail from villages Sigar, Mebo, Ralling, Motum, and Pasighat.

In this tour, SEVA (Spear Corps Empowering Veterans and Aspirants) is providing participants with first-hand experience in the cane, bamboo, and handcraft industries of Guwahati, Bolpur, and Kolkata with an aim to promote entrepreneurship. The tour Includes visits to cane and bamboo industries in Guwahati, Bolpur, and Kolkata (Assam & West Bengal), allowing the participants from remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh to learn best practices from the flourishing industries in Assam and West Bengal.



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This initiative aims to provide sustainable livelihoods for the skilled personnel of Arunachal Pradesh, promote craftsmanship and eco-friendly products, and connect people across diverse regions with the rest of the country.

It may be mentioned that under this initiative to foster skill development and entrepreneurship of the local community by the Indian Army, Spear Corps established SEVA (Spear Corps Empowering Veterans and Aspirants) at the Veterans Suvidha Kendra Pasighat to address veterans’ grievances, provide them with opportunities for a second career, and empower the youth of Arunachal Pradesh through skill development. SEVA also offers diploma courses in the hospitality and IT sectors.

The beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for the exposure training to outside of the state and acknowledged the Indian Army’s dedication to ensuring peace and development in the region, embodying its motto of “Nation First”.