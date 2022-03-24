On March 23, state Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra stated the state's Budget for 2022-23 represents the state government's commitment to all-round development so that it reaches every person of the state.

The governor remarked this when Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called him at Raj Bhawan here to discuss the state assembly's just finished budget session as well as the state government's development efforts.

Mein, who also has the finance responsibility, was praised by Mishra for the successful presentation of the budget for 2022-23.

He stated that the budget paper represents the state government's sensitivity to citizens' needs and ambitions, as well as its commitment to the inclusive all-round development of the state of Arunachal.

The governor expressed his confidence that the budget for the Fiscal year 2022-23 will create a solid basis for Atma Nirbhar Arunachal Pradesh.

He praised Passang Dorjee Sona, the deputy chief minister and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, for reaching out to troops stationed along the border and celebrating local festivals with them.

Such gestures by senior state government officials, will undoubtedly increase the morale of the troops in carrying out their duty, said Mishra.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister briefed the state Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra about his recent tour to Shi Yomi district and further apprised him about developmental projects taken up to promote entrepreneurship, harnessing of natural resources and to improve road communication.