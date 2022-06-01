ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Startup Policy, which was formulated to promote start-ups and add necessary stimulus to the state's entrepreneurial ecosystem, was approved by the Arunachal Pradesh state cabinet on Monday.

The policy aims to facilitate the growth of at least 250 new startups over the next five years, creating significant direct and indirect job opportunities in the state.

According to reports, the policy's vision is to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship by providing holistic support to local startups through proactive policy intervention and the establishment of a network of key ecosystem stakeholders.

Previously, the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme was launched in 2020, with over 4,000 entrepreneurs participating. Thirty-one startups were chosen for a seed money prize as well as incubation and pre-incubation support from the Kolkata-based Indian Institute of Management Investment Park, which served as the knowledge partner.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, also approved the proposal to elevate the rank of Constable in Civil Police to Head Constable in Arunachal Armed Police Battalion (AAPBn). It also approved the proposal for creation of two new circle headquarters under Nafta subdivision and another two under Dirang sub division in West Kameng district.

The cabinet on Monday also approved the regularisation of contractual Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)’s recruited under the former Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhiyan (RMSA) under the Directorate of Secondary Education against promotional vacant posts of regular TGTs through a transparent merit cum seniority basis in a phased manner through the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

The cabinet also agreed on a common exam scheme for direct recruitment of Junior Engineers from various work departments.

Previously, the exams had to be held separately for each department, which caused the selection process to be delayed. Following the cabinet decision, relevant clauses of the Service Rules / Recruitment Rules for the posts of Junior Engineers will be amended and notified by concerned Departments, allowing the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to conduct a common examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineers and analogous posts across all works departments, saving time and money.