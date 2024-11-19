Arunachal Pradesh continues to shine in the sporting arena with its talented athletes clinching top honors at the Junior Pencak Silat Championship held in Srinagar. Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter on November 19 to announce the state's remarkable success, with the team bagging a total of 4 gold and 4 bronze medals.

The gold medalists included Meko Liyak, Sartum Tara, Tarh Tyson, and Taba Takar, who displayed exceptional skill and determination to top their respective categories. Meanwhile, Yani Nabam, Shanti Lochung, Mama Tok, and Baja Blange earned bronze medals, contributing to the state’s impressive medal haul.

Expressing pride in their achievements, Chief Minister Khandu praised the athletes for their outstanding performance and dedication. He also extended his best wishes to the senior team as they prepare for the upcoming 2nd All India Pencak Silat Championship, which will also take place in Srinagar.

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