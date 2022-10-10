All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) have expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s action on the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper leak case.

Demanding that Chief Minister Pema Khandu give verbal assurance on the demands made by the student unions within a stipulated period, AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali while speaking at a press conference said, "The union's seven-day ultimatum expired on October 7, and the very same day we received a letter from CMO that CM Pema Khandu is in his official tour so he is not able to address the union's demand and it can only be possible after his return."

The AAPSU GS stated that the unions are losing faith in how the government handles such investigations, citing the APPSC paper leak cases from 2014 and 2017 where he alleged that the investigating officer (IO) mishandled the subject. He pushed for a fresh look at the cases.

Tali said that the CM should immediately call a cabinet meeting along with the representatives of AAPSU and ANSU.

“Accordingly the CM should write to the Governor to terminate the officials and members of the Commission. Also, the guidelines of the Commission should be reformed with the participation of members from AAPSU and ANSU,” Tali said and further adding that the Commission is not able to do anything against the accused despite providing substantial proof of corruption, which indicates it is the collusion of the Commission members and officials.

The APPSU GS declared that the unions will not back until their demands are accepted.

“CM who should be much concerned over the matter should have not left out for a tour,” said ANSU president Nabam Dodum.

He said the APPSC issue is a matter of grave concern as it includes the sentiments of the aspirants and the public. “Therefore, without any delay, the state government should immediately act upon the joint demands of the unions,” he added.

“The state has witnessed a series of corruption in the Commission in 2014, 2017, and now in 2022. This clearly indicates the failure of state government in reforming the Commission for free and fair competition among students” Dodum added.

According to the ANSU president, the union has all the evidence that can prove the investigating officer did not carry out his duty honestly and demanded that the CBI reexamine all cases against the Commission.

“Moreover, the Commission has also a secret guideline book which is not made available for the aspirants,” he added.

Dodum also said the court has clearly stated that there was an incident of question paper leak in 2014. Also, the students won the case in the first bench for out-of-syllabus case in the year 2017.

“Surprisingly, the Commission with the help of confidential guidelines of the Commission won the case, which indicates the officials are involved and also the poor investigation by the IO,” he added.

He questioned the government as to why the officials and members of the Commission are still performing their duties and have not been terminated yet.

The ANSU president further reiterated that the unions will be forced to carry out a democratic movement in the state if the government fails to respond satisfactorily to their demands.

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